Falcons' Robert Alford: Tallies one tackle in loss
Alford had one tackle and zero pass deflections in Sunday's 43-37 loss to New Orleans.
The Falcons' No. 2 cornerback missed a goal-line tackle on Ted Ginn Jr. in the first quarter, resulting in the inaugural points of an instant classic, NFC South shootout. Alford and the Atlanta secondary have allowed just 6.7 yards per attempt through Week 3, good for ninth-best in the NFL. Week 4 brings Andy Dalton and Cincinnati's top-12 passing attack into Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
