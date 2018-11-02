Falcons' Robert Alford: Won't play Sunday
Alford (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Alford wasn't able to participate at practice this week after playing through the injury Week 7, with the Falcons bye apparently not providing enough recovery time. Isaiah Oliver will make his second career start at cornerback in his absence, as Alford streak of 46 straight starts is snapped.
