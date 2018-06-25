Falcons' Ron Parker: Signs with Falcons
Parker agreed to a one-year contract with Atlanta on Monday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The Falcons add depth to their secondary with the signing of Parker, an experienced player who has taken snaps at cornerback, free safety and strong safety in his seven professional seasons. The 30-year-old defensive back had brief stints with the Raiders, Seahawks and Panthers at the beginning of his career, but made a name for himself in Kansas City where he played in all 80 of the team's games since 2014 (with 64 starts), accumulating 279 tackles and nine interceptions during that span. Parker became dispensable for the Chiefs after enduring his worst season as a pro, compiling just four pass deflections after picking up 12 in each of the previous three years, while his overall performance ranked 84th out of 87 qualified safeties in 2017, per Pro Football Focus.
