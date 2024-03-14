The Cardinals are slated to trade Moore to the Falcons in exchange for Desmond Ridder, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, this is a one for one player deal, with Ridder headed to Arizona to back up signal caller Kyler Murray, and Moore on his way to Atlanta to bolster the team's wideout corps. In 17 regular-season games for the Cardinals in 2023, Moore caught 40 of his 62 targets for 352 yards and one touchdown and logged 28 carries for 178 yards and another score. In his new locale, the 2021 second-rounder should have a chance serve as a key target for new QB Kirk Cousins, alongside fellow WRs Drake London and Darnell Mooney. In that context, Moore has a chance to re-emerge on the fantasy radar in deeper formats this coming season.