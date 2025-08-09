The Falcons signed Harrison to a contract Saturday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Harrison spent the last two years with the Colts while mostly serving in a special teams role, and he finished the 2024 regular season with two solo tackles and a forced fumble across 10 games. A special teams role would be Harrison clearest path to making the Falcons' 53-man roster at the end of training camp.