Harrison will not play in Sunday's game against the Saints due to an illness, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Per McElhaney, Harrison, Kirk Cousins and David Onyemata all woke up Sunday morning feeling ill, but only Harrison will sit out of Sunday's regular-season finale. As such, Harrison will end the 2025 regular season with 29 tackles (20 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and two pass defenses across 10 games (four starts) while serving in a rotational role on defense and as a contributor on special teams. The 2018 third-rounder signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in October and will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.