Harrison posted 11 tackles (nine solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense during the Falcons' 30-27 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Harrison led the Falcons with a season-high 11 tackles during Sunday's OT loss while playing 93 total snaps (78 on defense, 15 on special teams). He recorded a sack for a second consecutive game after getting to Bryce Young for a seven-yard loss early in the fourth quarter, which led to the Panthers punting on the very next play. Harrison has earned a larger role in the Falcons' defense after being signed off the practice squad to the active roster in late October, though his defensive snap count would take a hit if Divine Deablo (forearm) is activated from injured reserve ahead of Atlanta's Week 12 clash against New Orleans.