Harrison was able to compiled a new season-high seven stops while getting to Daniel Jones for his first sack of the season in the fourth quarter. The linebacker has now recorded 11 total tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, over three games since being signed to the Falcons' active roster Oct. 25.