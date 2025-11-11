Falcons' Ronnie Harrison: Secures sack in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison compiled seven total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 31-25 overtime loss to the Colts.
Harrison was able to compiled a new season-high seven stops while getting to Daniel Jones for his first sack of the season in the fourth quarter. The linebacker has now recorded 11 total tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, over three games since being signed to the Falcons' active roster Oct. 25.
More News
-
Falcons' Ronnie Harrison: Signed to Atlanta's active roster•
-
Falcons' Ronnie Harrison: Gets opportunity with Atlanta•
-
Colts' Ronnie Harrison: Gets promotion•
-
Ronnie Harrison: Cut by Indianapolis•
-
Colts' Ronnie Harrison: Seeing snaps at safety•
-
Colts' Ronnie Harrison: Re-ups with Colts for one year•