Orhorhoro (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Orhorhoro was a late addition to Saturday's injury report due to an illness, but the second-year pro has shown enough during pregame warmups to be cleared to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. He has accumulated 24 tackles (12 solo), including 3.4 sacks, and one pass defense across 16 regular-season games.