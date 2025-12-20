Orhorhoro (groin) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Orhorhoro was able to fade an injury tag for Sunday's game despite popping up on Thursday's injury report due to a groin issue. The second-year defensive lineman has started in seven of the Falcons' last nine games, and over that span he has accumulated 13 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense.