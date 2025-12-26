Orhorhoro (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Orhorhoro was not present on the Falcons' estimated practice report Thursday, so his appearance on Friday's injury report is a bit worrisome. The nose tackle appears to have suffered a knee injury, but the ability to practice through it in any capacity means that he could potentially play with it. The 24-year-old will have one more opportunity to upgrade his practice participation to full in an attempt to dodge an injury designation ahead of Monday night's primetime contest with the Rams.