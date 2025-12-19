Falcons' Ruke Orhorhoro: Logs limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Orhorhoro (groin) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Orhorhoro wasn't listed on the injury report to start the week, but popped up with a groin issue Thursday. The severity of the issue is unclear, but limited or full practice again Friday would bode well for his availability for Week 16. The 24-year-old has 20 tackles (nine solo), including 2.5 sacks, and one pass breakup through Week 15.
