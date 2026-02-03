Orhorhoro played in all 17 games for the Falcons in 2025 and finished with 25 tackles (12 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and one pass defense.

The 2024 second-rounder out of Clemson operated in a rotational role in his rookie season. Orhorhoro saw an expanded role on defense in his sophomore campaign, starting in eight of the Falcons' final 12 games of the season while forming a young defensive front with rookie first-rounders Jalon Walker and James Pearce. Orhorhoro should see prominent playing time in 2026 as the anchor to the Falcons' defensive front.