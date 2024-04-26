The Falcons selected Orhorhohro in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 35th overall.

The Falcons continue to surprise with their draft selections after taking quarterback Michael Penix with the eighth overall pick Thursday. Orhorhoro going ahead of fellow defensive tackles Johnny Newton and Kris Jenkins was unexpected. A five-year player at Clemson, Orhorhoro is on the lighter side for a defensive tackle at 294 pounds on a 6-foot-4 frame but tested well at the combine, highlighted by a 4.89-second 40-yard dash. He did not begin playing football until his junior year of high school, which quells some concern regarding his advanced age coming into the league as he's still getting experience under his belt. He projects to challenge for snaps at the left defensive end spot in the Falcons' 3-4 front.