Orhorhoro (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Orhorhoro may have been struck by the same issue as cornerback A.J. Terrell (illness). If the starting nose tackle is unable to suit up for Sunday's divisional clash, Kentavius Street is in line for a significant increase in defensive snaps. Elijah Garcia may also see an increased snap share as a rotational defensive lineman due to Orhorhoro's potential absence.