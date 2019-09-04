Gage (hip) is not listed on Atlanta's injury report Wednesday, William McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Gage suffered a hip injury during a preseason contest against the Jets. He's now managed to get fully healthy and appears on track for his usual role as a special-teams contributor and depth wideout Week 1.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week