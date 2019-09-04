Falcons' Russell Gage: Absent from injury report
Gage (hip) is not listed on Atlanta's injury report Wednesday, William McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Gage suffered a hip injury during a preseason contest against the Jets. He's now managed to get fully healthy and appears on track for his usual role as a special-teams contributor and depth wideout Week 1.
