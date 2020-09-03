Gage did not participate in Thursday's scrimmage, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

It remains to be seen whether Gage's absence was due to injury, but at this point there's no reason for concern about his availability for Sept. 13's season-opener against Seattle. Gage is the clear favorite to serve as Atlanta's No. 3 receiver behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, though he'll also need to compete with Hayden Hurst and Todd Gurley for targets.

