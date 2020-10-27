Gage (knee) was a limited participant during Tuesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Gage's knee issue resulted in his activity being restricted for the second straight day, but the Falcons thus far haven't suggested that his availability for Thursday's game against the Panthers is in any peril. Though the injury played a part in Gage playing only 32 percent of the offensive snaps in the Falcons' Week 7 loss to the Lions, the slot specialist still managed six receptions for 54 yards on seven targets.