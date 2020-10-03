Gage (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's matchup against the Packers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This reinforces Gage's practice status over the past two days after the wide receiver left the Week 4 contest early with a concussion. Both Calvin Ridley (ankle/calf) and Julio Jones (hamstring) were listed as limited participants in Saturday's practice, although the fact both are considered questionable for Monday bodes well for the Falcons having their full arsenal available in the prime-time matchup.