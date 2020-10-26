Gage caught six of his seven targets for 54 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-22 loss to Detroit.

Julio Jones led the way for Atlanta with nine targets, but Gage landed in a three-place tie for second in that department alongside Calvin Ridley and Hayden Hurst. Gage managed just two receptions and 21.3 receiving yards per game Weeks 3 through 5, but he's rebounded over his past two appearances by producing 10 combined receptions for 119 yards. Operating within an Atlanta passing attack that has thrown the ball at least 36 times in every game this season, Gage remains a viable deep-league fantasy play as the No. 3 WR option. His Week 8 matchup is less than enticing, however, as he'll face a Panthers defense Thursday night that has surrendered the third-fewest receiving yards to opposing wideouts (795).