Falcons' Russell Gage: Atlanta adds in sixth round

The Falcons selected Gage in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 194th overall.

Gage (6-feet, 183 pounds) is a fast player with some experience as an open-field runner, but a profoundly limited skill set otherwise. He was moved from cornerback to receiver prior to the 2016 season, to be fair, but the development just wasn't obvious. His 4.42 speed could make a good gunner out of him in the meantime at the least, on the other hand.