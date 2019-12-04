Falcons' Russell Gage: Battling ribs injury
Gage (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Gage appears to have gotten nicked up in last Thursday's loss to the Saints, during which he tallied five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. With Julio Jones (shoulder), Calvin Ridley (toe), Austin Hooper (knee), Luke Stocker (back) and Jaeden Graham (thigh) all also limited to begin the week, Gage could once again be facing a notable opportunity for targets if he's able to get fully healthy in time for Sunday's tilt against Carolina. Over the last two weeks the second-year pro has drawn 19 targets.
