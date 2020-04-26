Gage remains well-positioned to serve as the Falcons' slot receiver after Atlanta went without drafting a single wideout during the 2020 NFL Draft, Mike Clay of ESPN.com reports.

As Clay noted, during weeks in which both Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones were active last season, Gage saw his target share vault to 16 percent after Mohamed Sanu's Oct. 22 trade to New England. As the No. 4 option at receiver Weeks 1 through 7, Gage accounted for just four combined catches and 44 yards, but from Week 8 to the end of the regular season, he averaged a respectable five catches and 44.7 yards per game. His involvement transferred from obsolete to significant as result of Sanu's departure, and in the interim, nothing has changed at the position group that would stymie Gage's progression. He appears to be the No. 3 option at receiver for an offense that last year ranked behind only Tampa Bay and Dallas in passing yards per game (294.6).