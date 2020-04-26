Falcons' Russell Gage: Beneficiary of draft weekend
Gage remains well-positioned to serve as the Falcons' slot receiver after Atlanta went without drafting a single wideout during the 2020 NFL Draft, Mike Clay of ESPN.com reports.
As Clay noted, during weeks in which both Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones were active last season, Gage saw his target share vault to 16 percent after Mohamed Sanu's Oct. 22 trade to New England. As the No. 4 option at receiver Weeks 1 through 7, Gage accounted for just four combined catches and 44 yards, but from Week 8 to the end of the regular season, he averaged a respectable five catches and 44.7 yards per game. His involvement transferred from obsolete to significant as result of Sanu's departure, and in the interim, nothing has changed at the position group that would stymie Gage's progression. He appears to be the No. 3 option at receiver for an offense that last year ranked behind only Tampa Bay and Dallas in passing yards per game (294.6).
More News
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Ties Jones for team high in targets•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Solid Week 16 showing against Jags•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Tied for second in targets Week 15•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: More work on tap•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: No designation for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Reps capped Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Winston heading to Saints
Winston is reportedly close to signing a one-year deal in New Orleans to backup Drew Brees,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Conner
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
NFL Draft: Each prospect's Fantasy value
Introducing the 2020 NFL rookie class. The Fantasy Football Today team gives you the low down...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Losers
Every Draft has winners and losers. Chris Towers has the guys things didn't work out great...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and here are the players who benefit the most for Fantasy.
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...