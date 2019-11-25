Falcons' Russell Gage: Big day against Bucs secondary
Gage caught eight of 10 targets for 76 yards during Sunday's 35-22 loss to Tampa Bay.
The second-year wideout has been establishing himself as a deep-league consideration of late, accumulating 5.3 catches and 47.3 yards per game since Week 8 after managing fewer than one reception and 6.3 yards per game over his first seven appearances of the year. Gage's 76-yard day established a new career best for the former LSU Tiger, but it'd be surprising if he were able to produce a comparable or better output in his upcoming matchup, facing New Orleans' top-12 pass defense on a short week.
