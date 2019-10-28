Gage hauled in seven of nine targets for 58 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Seahawks.

The second-year wideout has seen his fantasy value escalate massively by virtue of Mohamed Sanu's trade to New England, as he had nine passes thrown his way after attracting eight total targets through the first seven weeks of the regular season. Given that Atlanta's defense has conceded 27-plus points in five of its past six outings, the offense is frequently throwing in the second halves up games to keep pace. Such a scenario facilitates a third fantasy-relevant option at wide receiver, and Gage appears to be the most likely suitor with Justin Hardy garnering only four targets Sunday.