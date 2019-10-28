Falcons' Russell Gage: Busy during Week 8 loss
Gage hauled in seven of nine targets for 58 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Seahawks.
The second-year wideout has seen his fantasy value escalate massively by virtue of Mohamed Sanu's trade to New England, as he had nine passes thrown his way after attracting eight total targets through the first seven weeks of the regular season. Given that Atlanta's defense has conceded 27-plus points in five of its past six outings, the offense is frequently throwing in the second halves up games to keep pace. Such a scenario facilitates a third fantasy-relevant option at wide receiver, and Gage appears to be the most likely suitor with Justin Hardy garnering only four targets Sunday.
More News
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: May get first shot to replace Sanu•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Moving up depth chart•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Nabs pass in loss•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Log first catch since opener•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: No offensive impact against Eagles•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Gearing up Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...