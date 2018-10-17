Falcons' Russell Gage: Catches first career pass
Gage caught his first career pass during Sunday's 34-29 win over Tampa Bay, a nine-yard gain.
Gage's grab off a quick pass helped set up a fourth-quarter touchdown run for Tevin Coleman. A knee injury kept the rookie out of the lineup earlier this season and, with Atlanta's depth at receiver, it seems unlikely that he'll get many opportunities to contribute. Even if he was given more chances, Monday's matchup with the Giants' 12th-ranked pass defense figures to offer challenges.
