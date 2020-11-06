Gage (shoulder/knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Gage closed out the week with a full practice, following limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. The Falcons should have some targets up for grabs if Calvin Ridley (foot) isn't able to play, but Ridley's absence won't necessarily impact the slot-based Gage when it comes to playing time. Christian Blake replaced Ridley last week.