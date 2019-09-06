Head coach Dan Quinn said that Gage will get "more extended work" this week, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

In a scenario in which Julio Jones sits out Week 1 because his contract situation remains unresolved, Gage has an opportunity to see an uptick in usage. Atlanta is optimistic that it can agree to a deal with its six-time Pro Bowl receiver by the time Sunday rolls around, but if not, Gage would be a top candidate to get snaps at the "X" receiver position, as McClure mentioned in his report that the 23-year-old wideout lined up in that spot frequently throughout the preseason. It's also notable that Jones's response when asked if he would play against Minnesota without a new contract was "I don't know." Should Gage see increased involvement in Week 1, it would come against a Vikings defense that is returning two former All Pros in the secondary with Harrison Smith and Xavier Rhodes, and coming off a No. 3 finish in pass defense.