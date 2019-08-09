Falcons' Russell Gage: Difference maker against Phins
Gage corralled three of four targets, accumulating 33 receiving yards during Thursday's 34-27 loss to Miami.
Gage made a gorgeous leaping reception on Matt Schaub's first pass attempt of the night that picked up 15 yards, and moments later, slipped past two defenders to move the chains on an important third-down play. The second-year man out of LSU doesn't lead his team in receptions thus far this preseason, but he's proved to be one of Atlanta's more explosive playmakers when the ball is in his hands, with 13.5 yards per catch through two outings. There's still much to play out between now and Week 1, but Gage retains potential to overtake Justin Hardy for the No. 4 role in the receiving corps if capable of maintaining this strong streak of play.
