Gage had been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game versus the Bears due to a head injury, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
While it hasn't been confirmed, Gage is expected to have a concussion. With Julio Jones (hamstring) already sidelined, Christian Blake, Olamide Zaccheaus and Brandon Powell should all handle a decent workload the rest of the game.
