Falcons' Russell Gage: Exits Sunday's game
Gage is being evaluated for a possible head injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With Gage iffy to return and Julio Jones (hamstring) already inactive, the Falcons' top options at wideout are currently Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake and Olamide Zaccheaus.
