Falcons' Russell Gage: Exits Tuesday's practice
Gage tweaked a muscle during the Falcons' OTA session Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The dual-threat rookie was forced to sit out for the remainder of practice with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.
The sixth-round pick out of LSU took snaps at cornerback during the first day of Falcons rookie minicamp last month, but Gage's best chance of making the roster will likely come by breaking through as the No. 5 wide receiver while making contributions on special teams coverage. Head coach Dan Quinn stated Tuesday that he expects Gage to be back as a full participant in time for mandatory minicamp next week.
