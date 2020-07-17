Gage is the favorite to serve as Atlanta's No. 3 option at wide receiver during 2020, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.

The offseason arrival of 2016 first-round draft choice Laquon Treadwell provides some competition to Gage, but the 24-year-old seems to be coming into his own, and he will be difficult for the newcomer Treadwell to supplant. Gage recorded five or more receptions over five of his final six outings to wrap up 2019, proving himself capable of replacing Mohamed Sanu, who'd been traded to the Patriots. If able to fend off Treadwell for the job during training camp, Gage will have an opportunity to build upon the strong second half he put forth as an NFL sophomore while working behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley as the third option at wide receiver.