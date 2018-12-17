Falcons' Russell Gage: First career multi-catch outing
Gage caught two of four targets, collecting 33 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-14 win against the Cardinals.
The sixth-round draft choice out of LSU has three receptions for 40 yards over his past three games, compared to one catch for nine yards through Week 12. Gage has been scarcely deployed as a receiver this year, with 219 of his 238 snaps coming on special teams entering Sunday. But with the team now mathematically eliminated from the playoff race, Atlanta may elect to provide young backups like Gage with some valuable regular-season reps in what has been a lost 2018. In Week 16, he'll look to build on newfound momentum against a Panthers defense that's allowed 179.2 receiving yards per game to opposing wideouts this season, the fourth-highest rate in the NFL.
