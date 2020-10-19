Gage corralled all four of his targets for 65 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-23 win against the Vikings.

The third-year wideout produced 15 receptions, 160 receiving yards and a touchdown during the first two weeks of the season, but he fell into a slump over his subsequent three outings. Gage exited the Falcons' Week 3 loss because of a head injury after fielding just 12 offensive snaps, and he managed just four combined receptions for 38 yards in Week 4 and 5 outings against Green Bay and Carolina. The 24-year-old bounced back in a big way against Minnesota's injury-depleted secondary, logging the fourth-best receiving total of his 37-game career. Gage will next face a Detroit defense that held Jacksonville to 5.1 yards per pass attempt during a Week 6 win.