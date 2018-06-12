Falcons' Russell Gage: Fully healthy for minicamp

Gage (hamstring) returned as a full participant for the start of Falcons minicamp Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Gage was pulled from Falcons OTAs last week after tweaking a muscle, but as head coach Dan Quinn expected, the rookie quickly recovered and is now partaking in practice with the rest of the active roster. Entering the league as a sixth-round draft pick, the versatile Gage will be competing for a spot on specials teams coverage, with an outside shot of earning the No. 4 receiver spot if he can outperform incumbent Justin Hardy in camp.