Gage corralled three of his five targets for 34 receiving yards during Sunday's 43-6 win against the Raiders.

Gage earned his fourth start of the 2020 campaign while Julio Jones (hamstring) missed Atlanta's Week 12 matchup because of injury. The third-year wideout from LSU finished tied for third on the team in targets behind Calvin Ridley (nine) and Hayden Hurst (eight), but he was held under 35 receiving yards for the third time in his past four outings. If Jones is able to make it back for a Week 13 matchup against the Saints, Gage would slide down to the No. 3 position in the receiving corps. He reeled in seven of a season-high 12 targets for 58 receiving yards when the Falcons and Saints last met Nov. 22.