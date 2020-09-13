Gage left Sunday's game against the Seahawks to be evaluated for a head injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Late in the first half, Gage was banged-up and made a visit to the sideline tent, per Jason Butt of The Athletic. Considering a head injury was noted, Gage may be going through the concussion protocol to determine whether a return is possible. If he's unable to reenter the game, he'll finish Week 1 with five catches for 54 yards.