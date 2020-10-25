Gage was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Lions with a knee injury, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Gage rolled up awkwardly on his own leg on the Falcons' first offensive drive, but he was able to walk under his own power to the locker room. Olamide Zaccheaus is expected to operate as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley for the time being.