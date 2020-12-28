Gage secured four of five targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 17-14 loss to Kansas City.

Gage equaled Hayden Hurst for second in targets behind Calvin Ridley's team high of nine, but he was held under 50 receiving yards for the first time over his past four outings. The 24-year-old has established himself as a high-floor fantasy option of late with four or more catches in four straight games, adding two receiving scores and a 39-yard passing touchdown between Weeks 13 and 15. Sunday's outing, however, represented his second-lowest receiving total since Week 5. The Falcons will now face off against the Buccaneers to close out 2020, an opponent against whom Gage accumulated five catches for 68 yards and a TD when the rivals last played Dec. 20.