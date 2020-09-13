Gage corralled nine of 12 targets for a career-high 114 receiving yards during Sunday's 38-25 loss to the Seahawks.

Gage picked up right where he left off at the tail-end of 2019 when he filled in as the No. 2 option at wide receiver, as Calvin Ridley missed three games with an abdomen injury. The former LSU Tiger averaged eight targets per game between Weeks 12 and 17 last year, and he demonstrated a high PPR floor during that span in collecting 32 total catches. Gage owns just one touchdown on 68 offensive touches for his career, but as long as he is the No. 3 receiver in Atlanta's passing game he will remain fantasy relevant. The 24-year-old projects to be a popular waiver-wire pickup based on both opportunity and talent, as he prepares for a Week 2 matchup against the Cowboys.