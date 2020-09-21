Gage caught six of his nine targets for 46 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-39 loss to the Cowboys.

If Gage's involvement over the latter stages of 2019 wasn't convincing enough to consider him a legitimate fantasy pickup in drafts, certainly Weeks 1 and 2 have gone a long way towards changing that stance. Gage attracted eight targets per game Weeks 12 through 17 last year, though part of that can be explained away by the fact that Calvin Ridley missed three games during that span with an abdominal injury. Of course, with Ridley back in the lineup to kick off the 2020 campaign Gage is continuing to be a fantasy presence, having accumulated an outstanding 21 targets over the first two weeks of the year, and translating those opportunities into 15 catches, 160 receiving yards, and a touchdown. The third-year receiver now draws a matchup against a Bears defense that refused to allow a single Giants wideout to eclipse 50 yards Sunday.