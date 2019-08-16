Falcons' Russell Gage: Leaves game with hip injury
Gage was forced out of Thursday's preseason matchup with the Jets due to a hip injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Gage managed to coral one catch for 11 yards on two targets before having to leave the game. It's unclear how serious the injury is. The timing of the injury is certainly unfortunate, as the 23-year-old was trying to build momentum off an impressive performance against the Dolphins last week. With Gage sidelined, Justin Hardy and Devin Gray figure to see some extra reps.
