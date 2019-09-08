Gage left Sunday's game against the Vikings and is being evaluated for a possible concussion, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Gage was on the wrong end of a hard hit to the head in the second quarter of the game. Expect the team to have more official news as the 2018 sixth-round pick goes through tests. Justin Hardy will move up the depth chart as the fourth receiver as long as Gage is sidelined.