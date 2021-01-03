Gage corralled nine of his 11 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

Calvin Ridley outpaced Gage by one in the targets department, but the former LSU Tiger prevailed over his Crimson Tide teammate in establishing team-highs in both catches and receiving yards. Gage proved himself to be a productive option with Julio Jones (hamstring) unavailable for the final quarter of the regular season, totaling 23 catches for 264 yards and two receiving TDs while adding a 39-yard passing score to Ridley during a Week 14 loss to the Chargers. Gage's season-long totals of 72 receptions, 786 yards and five total TDs all represent career bests as he enters his fourth year under contract with the Falcons in 2021.