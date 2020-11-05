Gage (shoulder/knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Tori McElhaney of The Athletic reports
Gage has contended with a number of injuries this season, including a concussion and the aforementioned shoulder and knee issues. He's still managed to play at least 50 percent of the snaps on offense in six of eight games, and he may be called upon for more this Sunday against the Broncos with Calvin Ridley unable to practice due to a mid-foot sprain. Having said that, Gage will need to get past his own injury first in order to do so.
More News
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Puts in limited practice•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Quiet night in win over Panthers•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Set to play Thursday•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Activity limited in practice•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Listed as limited•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Another solid effort in Week 7•