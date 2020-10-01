Gage (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Gage exited the Falcons' 30-26 loss to the Bears over the weekend with the head injury, but his presence on the field in any capacity four days later indicates that he's made some progress through the NFL's concussion protocol. Along with Gage, fellow starting wideouts Julio Jones (hamstring, limited participant) and Calvin Ridley (ankle, non-participant) were on the Falcons' initial Week 4 injury report, but all three seemingly have realistic hopes of gaining clearance for Monday's game against the Packers.