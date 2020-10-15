Gage (shoulder) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Gage received 62 percent of the snaps on offense during a Week 5 loss to the Panthers, but the workload didn't show up in the box score, as he managed two catches (on five targets) for 16 yards. The performance occurred in the midst of Julio Jones (hamstring) sitting out, so Gage himself may have been inhibited by his shoulder injury. Jones has been listed as a DNP this week, and if the absence continues into Sunday's game in Minnesota, Gage could be in line for a number of targets, assuming he's active.