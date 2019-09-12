Gage (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Gage will need to fully clear the league's concussion protocol before retaking the field. The second-year pro appears to be recovering well, though it remains to be seen whether he'll suit up versus the Eagles on Sunday. Justin Hardy will serve as the No. 4 receiver in Atlanta if Gage is forced to miss any time.

