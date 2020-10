Gage (knee) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimation, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Gage left Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Lions for a spell, but was able to return to action. In the process, he ended up hauling in six of his seven targets for 54 yards, while logging 24 of a possible 75 snaps on offense. We'll get a better idea of Gage's status for Thursday night's game against the Panthers once the Falcons take the practice field Tuesday.